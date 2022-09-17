The 1949 Sitcom Credited As Paul Newman’s First Ever On-Screen Appearance

According to IMDb, Paul Newman’s first credit was an occasional cast member on the sitcom The Aldrich Family, which ran on NBC from 1949 to 1953. The series was based on the popular radio show of the same name and followed a middle-class American family living on Elm Street in Centerville. The main focus of the program revolved around the antics and adventures of Henry Aldrich, a high school teenager. Newman appeared in the program in 1952 and 1953. In 1954, the actor made it to the big screen in The Silver Chalice, pictured above, and the rest is quite an impressive story.

Its humble beginnings led to a highly influential run both inside and outside of the entertainment industry. His contributions to the world of cinema earned him the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award, and his charitable efforts allowed him to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. His fascinating journey is brilliantly portrayed in the critically acclaimed first season of the docu-series The Last Movie Stars (via Rotten Tomatoes), which offers insightful insights into his personal life and an in-depth look at his journey. Despite his struggles and failings, he has been able to reach heights of fame most only dream of, and it is safe to say there will never be another Paul Newman.

In the end, Newman cultivated a rewarding career with several memorable performances, and part of that began with a stint with The Aldrich Family.