The 15 Best Indie Games On Switch In 2022 Ranked

Downwell may not look like the world’s most complicated game, but it hides a shocking depth. Using just one button, the game sends the player into the unknown with nothing but a pair of boots that blast bullets out of the heels. That one mechanic quickly spirals into a surprisingly complex web of upgrades, pickups, alternate ammo types, and more. The game rewards fast, precise play, but its wealth of upgrades and mechanical intricacies allows players to progress to a point where that precision feels natural.

Downwell is intricate and demanding, but its charmingly sleek minimalism and tight, responsive controls keep it from feeling inaccessible or unfathomable. Not everyone will immediately understand what each upgrade does, but Downwell doesn’t expect that of you. As long as players understand how to shoot bullets out of their feet from the start, the rest will fall into place. It feels great from the start and it only feels better with every run.

When Downwell originally released for mobile and PC in 2015, Destructoid’s Steven Hansen praised the game’s subtle progression hooks and deceptive depth, saying, “I’d probably buy a custom dedicated handheld that just played that game.” And though As the Nintendo Switch has plenty of other games, it’s not hard to see it becoming a dedicated “downwell” machine after just a few spins.