The 10 Things I Hate About You Reference You Likely Missed In Netflix’s Do Revenge

In the scene, Drea (Camila Mendes) dates evil heartthrob Russ (Rish Shah) where they throw paint-filled balloons at a blank canvas to make art and express their anger at the world. Of course, the two start throwing the paint balloons at each other instead, and soon they’re falling into paint-covered arms.

The film’s writer-director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, broke all references to teen movies in Do Revenge with Netflix’s TUDUM, explaining that the paint date scene was a direct reference to 10 Things I Hate About You. was unlike The Princess Diaries, as some fans thought. “Well, it’s a bit like ‘Princess Diaries’ [but] I didn’t think of that. It’s the whole ’10 things,'” Robinson admitted.

In the scene from 10 Things I Hate About You, Kat (Julia Stiles) and Patrick (Heath Ledger) similarly toss paint-filled balloons at each other before falling into a pile of straw to the recognition and eagle-eyed fans quickly made the connection. Redditor, u/elusivecherry pointed out the tribute in this scene. “So many nostalgic references to teen girl movies from the 90’s and 2000’s. I can’t name them all because I forgot the movie titles, but I definitely got ‘Clueless’ and I guess the paintball scene is ’10 Things I Hate About You’ ‘?” With so many references to Teen movies full movie, did you catch them all?