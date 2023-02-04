That Time When Norm Macdonald Classically Sank A Movie Before It Premiered

Norm Macdonald never shied away from speaking his truth, no matter how brutal. Think of the comedian’s taunting of comedian Carrot Top, which reached a boiling point when he belittled one of his films before it even hit theaters.

Step back to 1997 when Macdonald appeared alongside guest Courtney Thorne-Smith on Late Night With Conan O’Brien. The actress appeared on the talk show to discuss two pivotal events in her life: her departure from Fox soap opera Melrose Place and her upcoming appearance in a movie with Carrot Top. MacDonald quickly began poking fun at Thorne-Smith’s co-star, echoing criticism the props-focused comedian was receiving at the time, with Cracked calling Carrot Top an “easy target” that came off as “cheap.”

Before Thorne-Smith revealed the film’s title, Macdonald jokingly called the film “9½ seconds”. After Conan urged Thorne-Smith to reveal the film’s title, Macdonald interjected again, saying, “If Carrot Top is in it, you know what a good name it would be? ‘Box Office Poison’.” Thorne-Smith asked Macdonald with a laugh, “What about my career?” Conan playfully scolded Macdonald to curb his heckling. The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star claimed he was only going to see the Carrot Top-directed film because of Thorne-Smith’s performance.

After catching up on the two’s playful banter, Conan reminded Thorne-Smith that audiences still didn’t know the film’s name. “CEO,” the actress replied. After being pushed by Conan to come up with a game with the title, Macdonald said: “I have [it]… the ‘Board’ is spelled bored,” a response that left Thorne-Smith and the audience alike.