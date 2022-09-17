That Rings Of Power Episode 4 Scene Gave Us Major Boromir Flashbacks

While Arondir spent most of Episode 3 and Episode 4 in the orcs’ labor camp, the villain elf Adar (Joseph Mawle) frees him so he can deliver a message to the fleeing villagers: They may live if they let him have their lands and swear allegiance to him. Oh man. But Arondir’s big moment in the episode comes when he and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) help Theo escape the orcs’ clutches in a dramatic chase through the forest. It’s an incredibly tense scene, especially because it seems like every two seconds someone gets hit by an arrow. Sure, Arondir has those elven reflexes, but Theo and Bronwyn don’t.

In fact, it feels eerily similar to the ending of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, where the Uruk-hai attack the group in the woods near Parth Galen. In the scene, Boromir tries to defend Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) in remorse for trying to take the One Ring from Frodo (Elijah Wood) earlier that day. While putting up a good fight, the swordsman eventually hits several orcish arrows in the chest in what is one of Sean Bean’s most famous death scenes.

It is tragic because he has tried to redeem the sin of being corrupted by the ring and fails to prevent Merry and Pippin from being captured. Luckily, Arondir, Bronwyn and Theo don’t suffer the same fate – they manage to escape from the forest just as dawn breaks, trapping the orcs in the trees as they cannot step into direct sunlight. phew