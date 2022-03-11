That Baby Bump: Is Sophie Turner Trying To Hide It? With Joe Jonas By Her Side, She Heads To Paris Fashion Week.

Stars At Paris Fashion Week, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shone at the Louis Vuitton show. At the event, the Game of Thrones star opted to conceal her baby bump.

Sophie Turner Trying To Hide It? With Joe Jonas By Her Side, She Heads To Paris Fashion Week.

Sophie wore a black and white ensemble with a white crop top, a black Louis Vuitton purse, and bright red sandals. Despite the fact that Joe was wearing a blue and black checkered jacket, he still looked stunning.

The birth of a new child has not been made public by the couple. However, the rumours began to circulate after Sophie was photographed with a growing baby bump while the couple was out for brunch. In the following days, Turner’s baby bump was clearly visible in a number of other situations.

In order to ensure their daughter’s privacy, they took extra precautions. Nothing about Willa has been put online by her parents. Last May, when discussing how the pandemic has given him more time to spend with his wife, the singer even revealed that they were expecting their first child.

On Saturday night of Paris Fashion Week, the couple was spotted out for dinner. Jonas wore a plaid grey and green jacket with a black bottom and a black top, while Sophie wore a classy black coat.

When Sophie and Willa went for an evening stroll with their one-year-old daughter on Sunday, her maternity glow was clearly visible.

A content Willa rested comfortably on her mother’s waist, taking in the sights. Joe was the family’s stroller steward as they strolled through Paris’s streets.

The Jonas Brothers singer posted a picture of himself and his friends at the Eiffel Tower on Instagram. Joe’s hand was raised in the air as a sign of gratitude for being able to stand in front of such an iconic structure. The other image depicted Joe and his friends having a good time at the Eiffel Tower in the sunshine.

Sophie and Joe exchanged vows for the first time in a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas on May 25, 2019. In August, there was a family gathering in France.

The baby is due in July of 2020, according to the couple. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, which is the younger Jonas brother’s first child.