TenSura Scarlet Bonds USA premiere confirmed for 2023 by Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie trailer

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film will introduce an original story to the TenSura timeline. Credit: Studio 8bit

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie release date is confirmed for November 25, 2022 fall 2022 anime season.

TenSura 2022 Movie Official Title is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds (Film Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna).

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond USA release date will be in early 2023.

The film’s initial announcement came shortly after the season 2 finale, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 48, which was released on September 21, 2021.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie trailer was released on March 2, 2022.

The original story for the film TenSura: Scarlet Bonds is being written by Fuse, the creator of the light novel series.

The story of the film will involve Rimuru and his friends in a conspiracy with a girl with mysterious powers. Rimuru’s commander, Benimaru, will also meet up with another ogre named Hiiro (who appears in the key visual).

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds will feature an original story that appears to focus on Benimaru’s fellow ogre Hiiro. Credit: Studio 8bit

Here is the description of Hiiro from the official website:

Suddenly he appears in front of Rimuru and the others in the form of a demon and calls himself Hiiro. One of his horns is broken and he carries a long sword as long as he is. Hiiro is an ogre village survivor and he was once the big brother of Benimari and his friends…

Here is the official synopsis of the story:

Rimuru -Tempest, a slime who evolved into a demon king to save his friends. He and his friends founded the Demon Kingdom Tempest, a land of demons. Raja, a small subland west of Tempest. A long-standing conspiracy swirls around a girl’s mysterious power. Then Hiiro, an “ogre survivor”, suddenly appears in front of Rimuru and his friends. They are reunited with a man who used to be the brother of Rimuru’s friend Benimaru. The severed “Red Lotus Ribbon” now becomes the guiding star for a new struggle.

(Remember that the official English name spellings for Hiiro could be Heero and Raja Razha.)

Given how the second season ended, it’s possible the film will be an original story set somewhere in the timeline near Light Novel Volume 7: Saint-Monster Confrontation, which appears to have been taken from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 is adapted. (See the other article for more details.)

The first key visual for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime 2022 film was released in September 2021. Credit: Studio 8bits

Animation company Studio 8bit produces both the main anime series Slime isekai and the anime The Slime Diaries.

In recent years, Studio 8bit has also been known for producing The Irregular At Magic High School (and the anime The Honor Student at Magic High School), Comet Lucifer, Knight’s & Magic, Encouragement of Climb and Infinite Stratos.

Director Yasuhito Kikuchi is best known for directing the original anime Comet Lucifer and the anime series Infinite Stratos.

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu did the composition of the series and worked on the scripts for popular animes like Arifureta, Black Clover, Bleach, Claymore and Dropkick on My Devil! Season 3, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2, By the Grace of the Gods, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Redo of Healer, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 and Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

The full poster of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond. Credit: Studio 8bit/Twitter

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond song “Make Me Feel Better” is performed by MindaRyn.

Insert songs include TRUE’s “Jouka” and Stereo Dive Foundation’s “Sparkles”.

Updated September 20, 2022: Added theme song, new movie poster, US release info, etc.

This article contains everything that is known about the film That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken film/Tensura film) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated with news, rumors, and analysis over time. In the meantime, let’s get into what’s known for certain.

What about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3?

While every fan loves a good movie, that doesn’t mean they aren’t also eagerly awaiting the next season of the series.

There has been speculation about Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime for some time. As of the last update of this article, no major announcements have been made regarding confirmation of Season 3. With the film premiering in the near future, maybe another season will be confirmed alongside a film-related event?

As of the last update, Kodansha, Studio 8bit, or other companies involved in the production of the anime have not officially confirmed the exact release date of That Time I Got Reincarnated for a slime movie in the US. However, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the TenSura film’s US release date will be early 2023.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Typically, the anime industry considers fall to be the months of October, November, and December, while winter is January, February, and March. November-December and May-July are typically considered the best times for a tentpole film to stand a chance of a blockbuster premiere, while January and February are considered the “garbage months” for bad films.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the release date of the film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is scheduled for November 25, 2022 in Japan. Although early 2023 is trash months in the United States, the silver lining is that there will be less competition in US theaters.

International release with English dub of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film is planned to maximize its chances in US theaters and other countries like UK, Canada and others.

This time the calculations are a bit more difficult as the anime production committee and the company buying the international rights want to avoid competing with a major American film that will overshadow the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film in early 2023.

For example, the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly premiered in Japan in mid-December 2018, while FUNimation’s US release date was mid-January 2019. Despite being considered dump month, Broly set box office records for an anime film.

Similarly, the US release date of the Demon Slayer film has been set for April 2021. Setting it slightly ahead of May’s blockbusters is probably the smartest move, though the timing has been largely enforced by COVID-19 restrictions and the reopening of American theaters.

Based on the same logic, the US release date of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film will be set either shortly after the Japanese premiere or for optimal exposure to the competition.

Therefore, the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie release date is expected to be either January or May 2023 in the US.

The only question is whether the Funimation trademark will be used to market the film in the United States. In early March 2022, it was announced that Funimation and Crunchyroll were merging on one platform. The Funimation name is essentially being phased out, but it’s uncertain whether Sony (which owns both) will continue to use the name for cinemas to differentiate from theatrical releases.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime hits theaters to see what happens next in theaters. Stay tuned!