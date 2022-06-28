Ted Lasso’s Stars Reveal The Best Aspect Of Keeley And Rebecca’s Relationship

According to the actresses, the key to Rebecca and Keeley’s relationship is simple. As the two female leads, it would have been easy to have the characters compete with each other, a tired trope that’s still used all too often. Instead, they form an incredible bond that realistically portrays the sisterhood between best friends.

When asked to speak against the nine-minute mark on the Apple TV+ panel discussion about Rebecca and Keeley’s friendship, Temple expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to portray a dynamic that undermines expectations. “It was so awesome actually playing two women who are different but going through some of the same pain at the same time, some very different pain, but really, really supporting each other and cheering for each other in the process of s**t too.” It’s a real friendship,” the actress explained (via Apple FYC).

Her co-star quickly agreed. “That’s the biggest thing, I think, calling each other,” Waddingham replied. “People actually never focus on the fact that women can call each other and still love each other deeply and push the other forward.”

Keeley and Rebecca motivate each other and hold each other equally accountable, a refreshing balance that contributes to the show’s infectious goodwill. The third (and perhaps final) season of Ted Lasso is currently in production, so hopefully the storyline will continue to explore the connection between Keeley and Rebecca as new episodes premiere.