Ted Lasso Stars Reveals Their True Thoughts On Keeley’s Awkward Kiss With Nate

In an early 2022 “Half Hour With” interview with members of the cast of Ted Lasso, which featured both Juno Temple and Nick Mohammed, Nate raised the issue of the rogue arc by mentioning the kiss he forced on Keely would have. Luckily, while the actors involved were positive about the sequence’s behind-the-scenes set-up, they vehemently admonished the character’s actions, which were quite literally an attack. Temple said, “There was a moment of improvisation that came out of my mouth. They then called me, Nick…I said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s happening…’ and you said, ‘That was brilliant, like it was Keely happens all the time.”

To clarify, Keely is a minor celebrity in that she’s both a professional model and dating an ex-pro footballer, so as the cast accurately notes, she probably engages in this type of behavior all too often. Temple went on to note how her character’s honest nature and genuine kindness was likely misunderstood by the socially inept Nate, who was already on a journey toward self-destruction under the guise of personal growth. “It was devastating to let someone down like that,” Temple added, describing Keely’s immediate — and understandable — rejection of Nate’s advances.