Teasing Him Once Again! Release Date

Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 162 is finally coming to screens this week. Shonen had been pumping up the chapter’s hype for a long time. But they didn’t publicly release the new outing. However, over the next two days, the Chapter will finally return to the spotlight. Last time, Takagi teased Nishikata about everyone calling each other by their first names. However, this did not happen. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode.

In the following story, fans can see Takagi and Nishikata working on a class assignment together. As always, Takagi will wreak havoc and havoc on the boy. It will be interesting to see how he handles it with decency and grace.

Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 162: What will happen next?

In the upcoming chapter, Takagi will definitely find something else to bother her senpai with. This could have something to do with school work. Any assignment or other work might come up and these two would have a good time together. But like all storylines, Takagi will find a way to bother her senpai with it. It will be interesting to see how Nishikata will handle this.

Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 162 is expected to spotlight some sort of assignment. You can see that Nishikata is excited and focused on getting the work done. However, it is Takagi who is uninterested in keeping up with the work. So she would be more of a nuisance to him than a help.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Nishikata was at Takagi’s house when she told him that she was going to meet her mother in Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 161. But Nishikata was alienated by the idea of ​​her calling him by his first name. The boy also asked her why she called him that. Takagi replied that they should call each other by their first names from now on. Nishikata thought addressing each other by their first names would be quite awkward.

Takagi then convinced him that if he addressed her by her first name, she would also use his first name instead. This conversation was followed by a long argument. But Nishkata was unwilling to use Takagi’s first name. The chapter ended with Tagaki Nishikata finally revealing the trick. She told him it was just a joke and that they could continue to call themselves whatever they wanted.

Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 162: Release Date

Although the final release date has not yet been announced by the creators, there is a good chance that the chapter will hit the table without any particular delay. Fans will get more of Takagi and her senpai in the latest outings. Therefore, Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 162 will be released on June 19, 2022. Fans can only access all chapters of the manga on Shonen’s official sites. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the info on it.