Teaser Video & Release Date OUT! Mob Confesses To Tsubomi? Plot Details

In less than four weeks, the fall anime season will be over. Likewise, fans have to say goodbye to one of the best slice-of-life shonen anime series out there. With Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Final Arc, the anime reaches its conclusion. Throughout the series, fans have seen Mob mature into someone who is dependable. It’s like a parent watching their child grow. is your heart beating Are you emotionally ready for the end? Even if you’re not, the creators seem willing to pull this off. An official announcement with a teaser video of the final arc has appeared.

Eight episodes of Mob Psycho 100 III have been released so far. The last one bent its genre back to Slice of Life. The slice of life from the final outing, however, is literally the calm before the storm. Tsubomi relocates schools. And Shigeo has a daunting task ahead of him. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming outing.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Final Arc: Official Announcement

Fans may have thought Psycho Helmet Arc was the highlight of the season. But it only highlighted the best of Dimple. We have yet to see Mob in action! Obviously, Studio Bones is saving its best for the chaos to come. On November 24th, 2022 the creators shared a promotional video for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Final Arc. The teaser made it clear that previous casts will be reprising their roles.

However, Takahiro Hasui will become the new director of the arc. Yuzuru Tachikawa has taken on the role of General Manager. Ryo Kono will return as character designer. The sound director, composer and color designer remain the same. This is good news for fans as consistency across episodes is important.

What will happen in the Final Arc?

The teaser video shows Mob going into his ‘???%’ berserk mode. He appears to be holding a bouquet of flowers as he wrecks everything. Meanwhile, Ritsu, Reigen, and Teruki try to stop him. Outside the chaos we see a glimpse of mob’s swarm Tsubomi. Is Mob trying to go to Tsubomi with the flowers? Well, it seems he wants to confess his feelings. In the end credits of the eighth episode, fans learned that Tsubomi is changing schools. And all the boys lined up to confess as it would be the last time they would see her.

However, will Tsubomi retaliate? Meeting your crush is the final hurdle for the teenage mob who have low social skills. For him, Tsubomi’s mind is a mystery when it comes to romance. This reflects mobs fear when he is around them. So far, Mob has held back his feelings. But it seems this is the time when he lets it all out and so loses control. The author of the source material, ONE, is delivering a message here. Don’t bury your negative emotions, try to live with them. Hopefully Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Final Arc ends on this note.

The anime series will be broadcast in autumn 2022. Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Final Arc is due out this week. The arc begins with episode 9. It will be released on November 30, 2022. Fans can catch up on all episodes on Prime Video and Netflix. There is no news of delays. But the Anime Daily team will keep you updated. Stay tuned!