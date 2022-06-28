Teaser Trailer Out! Release Date & More To Know

advertisement

Spy X Family Part 2 is coming soon to amuse the audience as Spy X Family Part 1 peaked on June 25th, 2022. Many questions will come to mind for fans now. But the anime won’t be released to fans before that in such a short time. It will return after a hiatus of months. However, production for the upcoming anime has been teasing fans with the trailer. But before we get into more details, here are some anime source manga updates you should know!

The original source manga is the result of writing and illustration by Tatsuya Endo. Shueisha published the manga in his online magazine app. The title of this app is Shonen Jump+. It started publishing the manga in this application on March 25, 2019. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!

Spy X Family Part 2: Official Announcement!

The official Spy X Family Twitter handle has posted an announcement for Spy X Family Part 2. The teaser trailer carries a serious tone throughout the video. The video discusses the idea of ​​blowing up the whole city. Twilight, aka Loid Forger, tries to get rid of the war atmosphere. He says in the trailer that he’s done with the war. However, he must use force to prevent the situation from getting worse.

The second highlight of the teaser trailer is the character Anya. She drives something in the trailer. However, it seems that she cannot control it. The trailer hints that Twilight’s family and professional lives won’t merge as much as they did in the first season. There will be bigger issues in the anime to deal with.

What will the plot be?

Part 1 of the popular anime was based on the Stella Star Arc. So, the second part of the upcoming anime will be based on Doggy Crisis Arc. This sheet is about a terrorist group that belongs to the University of Berlin. This group eventually wants to provoke a war between Ostania and Westalis. They plan to achieve their goal by detonating a bomb in the city of Ostania. The arc also includes a dog’s entry into the life of Anya.

The production has revealed that there will be a new character in the anime. The name of this character is Keith Kepler. However, the character’s role is uncertain in the situation of the upcoming anime. However, fans speculate that it must be important to include him in the anime.

The official Twitter announcement revealed that Spy X Family Part 2 would be released to audiences in October 2022. However, the creators are unwilling to reveal a specific date about the anime. We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!