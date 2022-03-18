TaySwift Photobombed Antoni Porowski And Kevin Harrington’s Romantic Snap

When you’re posing with your significant other, we’ve all got that one person that likes to photobomb your picture. Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has a Grammy Award-winning singer as a buddy.

TaySwift PhotoBombed Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski’s boyfriend Kevin Harrington just posted a selfie of him and Taylor Swift on Instagram, and the singer can be seen in the photo, essentially photobombing a private moment between the couple.

Taylor Swift’s head can be seen peeking out of the back of the sofa in a photo taken by Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington.

In the caption, Kevin Harrington asked, “Does anyone else recall the sitcom Big Comfy Couch or was that simply a fever dream I had?”. It appears that Kevin has included Antoni and Taylor in the images.

Swifties were thrilled to see Taylor Swift after a long time, despite the fact that she photobombed the couple’s picture. Thank you for showing us Taylor is alive,” a Taylor Swift admirer said. “It was exactly what we were looking for.”

“Tell Miss Swift to post something, we really miss her,” another person commented. Taylor Swift’s last Instagram post was on December 27, 2021, and it was a video of her and her cat Benjamin, in which she appeared to be giddy for the new year. There have been no new posts from her on Instagram since then; her fans have been ecstatic to see the snapshot Kevin shared.

Taylor Swift and Antoni Porowski have been friends for such a long time that Antoni is considered one of Swift’s closest friends. Taylor Swift’s You Need to Calm Down music video included Antoni Porowski and the rest of The Queer Eye’s cast in 2019.

Swift and Antoni Porowski attended a Madonna concert together in Brooklyn in the same year, proving that they are close friends. Taylor Swift, Antoni Porowski, and Gigi Hadid enjoyed Friendsgiving together later this year.

There has been a bond between Antoni Porowski and Taylor Swift since Antoni auditioned for the Blank Space music video but was unsuccessful. The wine and cuisine aficionado and the singer quickly formed a close friendship.