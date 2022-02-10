Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Are Collaborating Again; Ed Sheeran Confirms That His New Song ‘The Joker And The Queen’ Will Be Released On Friday, February 11.

Swifties across the globe are swooning all over the world as Ed Sheeran dropped the bomb news of his upcoming song which features Taylor Swift.

Ed Sheeran announced the news when he spoke to LADbible at the Brit Awards held on the 8th of February.

Ed Sheeran won the award for “Songwriter of the Year Honour”. The singer revealed that his latest single “comes to the market on Friday, and it’s featuring Taylor Swift”. He also stated, “We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour”.

The fans of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are eagerly awaiting Friday to be able to catch both of them performing in the new song, “The Joker and The Queen”. The brand new single featuring Taylor Swift will be an original remix of Ed Sheeran’s hit song “The Joker and The Queen” which debuted on the 29th of October, 2021.

The announcement was followed by the official release for “The Joker and The Queen” featuring Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran posted a small snippet of the track via his personal Instagram account, with the caption, “The Joker and The Queen featuring my good friend Taylor Swift is out this Friday”.

Since Ed Sheeran confirmed that the remixed version of “The Joker and The Queen” will include an American artist in the interview held in October a lot of fans have speculated whether the American artist could have been Taylor Swift.

However, it wasn’t confirmed by the two artists until the Wednesday. While the two artists did not publicly confirm their collaboration they both teased Taylor Swift to be featured in the remix of “The Joker and The Queen”.

They’ve been teasing fans with clues to their forthcoming song. In the track “Overpass Graffiti”, Ed Sheeran donned a joker as well as a Queen-themed leather jacket.

On it, was a tiny, tinny box with Taylor Swift written in it. Taylor in her tour promo of Red (Taylor’s version) has sold playing cards packs that fans are now speculating may have hinted at the possible collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in “The Joker and The Queen”.

Taylor Swift has been a great acquaintance of Ed Sheeran for years and is among the top artist from Ed Sheeran to collaborate with.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor along with Ed Sheeran has worked together. Both of them became friends in 2012, when they dropped several songs in a row and amazed fans. The track “Everything Has Changed” was released on Taylor Swift’s album Red and became a massive popular.

In the same year they performed a duet at Z100’s Jingle Balls on Madison Square Garden. The Taylor Swift Red tour between 2013 and 2014, Ed Sheeran appeared for the opening performance of the tour. The following years, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran appeared on numerous concerts of one another, both on stage and off stage.

2017 was the year that Taylor as well as Ed Sheeran were featured in Swift’s Reputation album track “End Game”. They performed the song live in the annual Jingle Ball.

In Taylor’s version Red Album, the two performers teamed up for a re-recording of the track “Everything Has Changed”.