Tatsumaki Vs. Saitama! Release Date

Much has changed in the manga with Tatsumaki entering the same storyline as Saitama. Murata’s opinion on the direction of the story is disputed. However, no reader can ignore the work he brings out each week. The last chapter led to a fight that had stayed under the radar. Right, we’re talking about Tatsumaki Vs. Saitama. As the two chat, there’s a good chance they’ll end up fighting each other. Here’s everything you need to know about the new release One Punch Man Chapter 179.

As previously mentioned, the fight between Tatsumaki and Saitama will be one step closer to breaking out. But knowing the ramifications of the final battle, Saitama will surely distance himself from any such destruction that might endanger innocent lives. His first choice would be to protect the common people. And secondly, he will try to discuss it with each other. Will Tatsumaki try to listen? Well, only time will answer this!

One Punch Man Chapter 179: What Will Happen Next?

The prediction threads for the new chapter explode under the name Blast. It seems like he will be the hero of the next chapter. One Punch Man Chapter 179 has many questions to answer this time. Even more shocking is the fact that the mangaka has two chapters in one week. Those are clear signs he’s working on God Mode this month. The larger pitch available is a straight one-on-one between Tatsumaki and Saitama.

The conversation between these two was odd at best. And Tatsumaki didn’t like the closeness between Saitama and Fubuki even last time. She doesn’t want the little girl to be friends with someone who isn’t safe for her. One Punch Man Chapter 179 might as well put these two together. And Blast’s performance will be the icing on the cake of the latest outing!

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of One Punch Man Chapter 178 was “Do It Outside”. The opening scene of the chapter was at the Heroes’ Association headquarters. And Air was the first to open his eyes. He saw that Forte was lying next to him, still in a coma. And next to him sat Butterfly DX and Chain’n’toad. This was the first time Forte had theorized that Saitama might be proficient in the art of psychic powers. That was the only way he could conjure up such strong attacks. And he even manages to injure the fighter in front of him.

On the other hand, a little drama between Saitama and Tatsumaki is weakening. The source of this was the punishment she inflicted on the Blizzard group. Saitama opposed the use of such powers on a group. But Tatsumaki quickly understood that this was the man famous for dating Genos. The Caped Baldy then asks Fubuki to get everyone back to safety and that’s done.

However, Tatsumaki was not happy with the relationship that was brewing between Fubuki and Saitama. In the final act of the chapter, three powerful beings, Tongue Stretcher, Man-Eating Capybara, and Beer Bellee, manage to escape from prison. And these three mysterious beings stand in front of the heroes only to escape again. These are the characters that will bring the story to a grand conclusion in the coming weeks!

It’s no surprise that Murata’s Twitter section, Nebo Kuro, is one of the most active mangaka feeds on the platform. But somehow the artist still finds time to do two chapters in a single week. However, it is sad to see that the artist didn’t have any updates for his fans this time. Most of the updates to the new chapter didn’t come out until the release of the last one.

And as for the plot details, there have been no leaks or raw scans in the public domain. Only some prediction theories are published as part of threads. They all talked about Blast’s brief appearance in the new chapter. The whole discussion revolved around his interference in the fight between the two titular heroes. However, no concrete updates are given at the moment. The Anime Daily will definitely update this section once the artist shares details. So keep an eye on this area.

On the bright side, the artist didn’t keep fans waiting for a definitive release date. So the date set by the creators for One Punch Man Chapter 179 is February 8, 2023. The chapter will be released at different times in different time zones1. Eastern time is 12:00 p.m. All the chapters of the manga can only be found on the official pages of the OPM official website. We’ll be sure to update this section as more details become available. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more updates.