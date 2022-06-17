Taking Down The Fire Dragons! Release Date

advertisement

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 11 is just two days away and fans are hoping to see what’s next in the storylines. Currently, Qin’s forces are at war with the Fire Dragons. These are essentially three troops combined with Zhao’s forces. Hence, turning a profit would just be a very powerful act. It will be interesting to see what comes next in the story as all things progress to a common end. Here’s everything you need to know about your next trip.

In the upcoming storyline, fans can catch up on how Xin plans to deflect the war in his favor. The idea is to take on the three Fire Dragons individually. And once each of the commanders is down, surely victory would be in their hands.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 11: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the eleventh episode of Kingdom IV is “Training Days”. The ongoing battle between the Qin side and the Fire Dragons continues in full fire. The excursions currently deal with the past stories of all the heroes that are part of the war. For Zi Bai, the main motivation for being part of this war is to avenge his sister’s death.

Similarly, Xin seeks reasons for bravery so that he can become the man he hopes to be. Kingdom Season 4 Episode 11 takes a look at the conclusion of this particular battle. Fans are already excited to see which side will be the ultimate winner. It will be interesting to follow this outing and see all the heroes in action at the same time.

Summary of the previous episode!

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 10 was titled The Eyes of the Middle Kingdom. As mentioned in the title, the episode begins with the three forces of Qin preparing to do battle with the dragons of fire. Wang Ben and Xin were the ones who took care of all the strategies to be made before the attack. The idea was to disguise himself with Zi Bai’s unit.

Soon they were all on the battlefield and Wang Ben faced Zi Bai on the battlefield. The episode then switches to a flashback showing Zi Bai’s struggles and determination. The episode then ended with Zi Bai telling that his sister was killed by one of the fire dragons. So he was out for revenge, as bait in blood for blood.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 11 release date

Kingdom season 4 is far from any kind of farewell. The season has to deal with a lot of outings in this series. From now on, conquering the territories of China is something that would take place with all the fire. Kingdom Season 4 Episode 11 will release non-stop this week. The final release date is June 18, 2022. Fans can only get all the chapters of the manga on Funimation official pages. So keep in touch with The Anime Daily for more information about it.