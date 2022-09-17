Takina-Chisato Vs. Majima! Release Date & More!

Lycoris Recoil Episode 12 will be an action thriller like the previous episode of the anime. The previous episode was a good setup that made for a great fight at the end. Chisato finally gets a chance to fix her heart. Yoshimatsu has an improved version of Chisato’s artificial heart. It will be a great achievement if Chisato gets it. But first she has to get rid of Majima.

The next chapter is all about the fight with Majima and its aftermath. Majima may be the villain in the story, but he’s a skilled fighter. He was skilled enough to fight Takina and Chisato head-on with no problems. However, the teamwork of Takina and Chisato could end this fight. But they must do it as soon as they can. Read the article below for more updates regarding the anime episode!

Lycoris Recoil Episode 12: The final battle with Majima!

Takina and Chisato will face Majima together in Lycoris Recoil Episode 12. However, there might be some problems since Majima has the ability to locate the enemy with sounds. His hearing ability is extremely exceptional. But Chisato has the condition to put an end to all this as her heart’s battery will soon run out.

Moreover, Majima knew this fact; Therefore, he committed himself only to Chisato. However, the combination of Takina and Chisato could pull some strings. The Lycoris members have now been exposed, all thanks to the Majma broadcast. All agents are looking for a way to get revenge on Majima. So all this chaos could be over in the next episode of the anime.

Short synopsis of the previous episode!

The eleventh episode of Lycoris Recoil began with Takina following Chisato and the manager. The Robota led Chisato all the way to Yoshimatsu. Takina was on a mission to eliminate the terrorists who had taken some hostages on a tower. Takina gave up the mission and went to Chisato. Kurumi and Mizumi received information about Chisato’s heart owner, who was Yoshimatsu.

The scene then switched to the DA operation, where agents had eliminated the threat. However, Majima then broadcast the tower operation on public television. He revealed the information about Lycoris agents. Robota also hacked the DA office. Now Chisato was alone with Majima. Also, she had great difficulty matching with Majima since he used darkness. However, Takina has entered the war zone, and both will face off against Majima in the next episode.

The Lycoris Recoil Episode 12 will be released on September 17, 2022. The Lycoris Recoil episodes are gaining more and more popularity due to the suspense and thrill in the episodes. It will be featured on the official Crunchyroll and Bilibili sites.