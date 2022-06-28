Taiju Shiba Graces The Floors! Release Date & Plot

advertisement

This week, a new level of spice is added to the story with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259. Last week, the story featured a glimpse of a well-known man in the final panel of the chapter. In the midst of all the chaos, all the heroes had to stop to see who had suddenly joined the war. As the title suggests, Taiju Shiba will join the Tokyo Manji Gang. And so his side of the story will come to the table. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest chapter.

In the upcoming storyline, fans will be able to see how Taiju’s addition to the team puts the Tokyo Manji gang on a different pedestal. Although some things aren’t particularly clear about his motivations, all things will become clear on the next outing.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259: What Will Happen Next?

Taiju Shiba, the older brother of Yuzuha and Hakkai Shiba, featured in the last panel of the previous chapter. The man’s full disclosure didn’t materialize in the most recent outing. But looking at his tattoo, it was clear that it was the sixth division captain of the second generation Tokyo Manji Gang. This was the point in the war when Takemichi was in dire need of help.

Despite being a part of the Black Dragon, Shiba has a lot of reasons to fight Mikey. Nobody even considered that Mikey would become the main villain of the story. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 will begin with Taiju sharing his side of the story and also his reason for appearing on the scene.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The previous chapter, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258, started with all the fighting men stopping to look at the train, which was no longer moving. Mikey saw the train stop, but Kakucho was nowhere to be seen. He then yelled at all his men, telling them to fight to their last breath. On the train, Takemichi yelled at Kakucho at the top of his lungs. He kept repeating that he could not die yet.

That’s when Sanzu approached him, katana in hand. As the fight continued, Sanzu kept mentioning that the world of violence was not for Takemichi. But when he realized he couldn’t stand the fight any longer, a familiar voice spoke from behind. The man didn’t come forward, but fans know who came to help and help.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 Release Date

There is some fear in the hearts of fans that Tokyo Revengers will announce their demise very soon. But they are also excited for the conclusion of the story. So Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date of the chapter is June 29, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga on Kodansha official pages only. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.