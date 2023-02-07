Sylvester Stallone Says Tulsa King’s Shooting Locations Are Brutal

When Sylvester Stallone and company got into the Paramount+ crime drama series Tulsa King, they knew they had to show some persistence. But even then, nothing could prepare the crew for what awaited them on filming in the state of Oklahoma.

Speaking to USA Today, Stallone explains that in addition to missing his Los Angeles-based family, the state has given the team a tough time. “Wonderful people, but a tough piece of topography,” he comments. “It’s not called Badlands for nothing. Hail one day, then it’s 100 degrees, then an air raid siren sounds for a tornado.” As filming for the series takes place at locations such as Tulsa International Airport (via Tulsa World) and other locations around the city (via Visit Tulsa) to receive incentives from the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 (via Oklahoma Film + Music), is it It’s safe to say the crew got a good taste of everything Tulsa has to offer.

Stallone’s experience producing the show was so grueling that he even compared the filming to another of his hard-hitting productions. “It was brutally intense…like filming ‘Rocky I’ to ‘Rocky V,’ all non-stop,” he tells USA Today. That’s no small comparison considering the real-life injuries Stallone sustained while filming the boxing saga (via IndieWire). And just like with the “Rocky” movies, Stallone’s durability not only earned the show plaudits, but also helped earn it a second season (via Variety).