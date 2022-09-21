Suzume movie music has Makoto Shinkai, RADWIMPS, and Kazuma Jinnouchi teaming up for the third time

Suzume is the main character of the movie Suzume no Tojimari. Photo credit: IMDB

What makes a great film is debated and defined by many. Some focus on the plot, specific scenes, characters, ending, and music.

Music sets the tone, draws audiences in, and should stay in our heads long after the credits have rolled. Makoto Shinkai, RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi created the music for Your Name and Weathering with You.

This makes Suzume or Suzume no Tojimari her third and arguably best film yet, and the trailers are proof of that. But what’s most memorable in the trailers is the theme song, and we now know who the singer is!

Suzume’s first meeting with a mysterious young man. Photo credit: CoMix Wave Films

The theme song music by Suzume

RADWIMPS’ Yojioro Noda wanted a mystery voice for the theme song Suzume. The music team listened to countless SNS platforms and ended up auditioning on several, but once Toaka started singing, Yojioro knew she was the one.

Toaka began her passion for music by playing the oboe in her middle school marching band. She formed her dream band in high school, but they had to break up after a year.

Toaka played in live performances throughout high school. She learned to play acoustic guitar and wrote her own songs.

Not wanting to give up music, Toaka started recording herself in her closet and uploading the videos to TikTok. She has a unique voice that changes its expression depending on the singing.

Great music deserves a great story!

I’ve seen Your Name and Weathering with You and every storyline is excellent. Makoto Shinkai is a master at setting the mood, seducing us with the familiar tropes only to propel us into the unknown without a second to breathe!

With November 11, 2022 fast approaching, we still don’t know much about the film. Like why the mysterious young man now called Sota Munakata wants to find the doors.

Or how Suzume can open them. The trailer also introduces us to a little white cat and a stool that somehow comes to life.

Is Suzume the cause or is she a victim of circumstances?

Who is Kazuma Jinnouchi?

Kazuma Jinnouchi has created musical scores for many films, video games, and anime. But it was Metal Gear Solid that made its name famous in 2006.

He has also worked on Halo 5: Guardians, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Netflix’s ULTRAMAN, Star Wars Visions: The Ninth Jedi, Detective Pikachu, Jumanji: Next Level and more.

What is RADWIMPS?

RADWIMPS were formed in 2001 and made their big debut in 2005. They strive to make music that doesn’t fit into a single genre.

And that goes for the lyrics too, as they can be philosophical and cover a lot of topics. They won the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award at the 40th for Your Name and the 43rd for Weathering with You at the Japanese Academy.