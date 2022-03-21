Suraj Sharma is a critically praised Indian actor who predominantly works in English films. First on the big screen, we saw Suraj Sharma appear in Ang Lee’s Life of Pi, a critically and commercially successful movie.

Suraj Sharma’s performance as Pi Patel and the way he carried the picture were two of the most memorable aspects of the film.

As a result, Suraj Sharma has earned a reputation as one of the most talented performers from India to have ever graced the silver screen.

Suraj Sharma Bio, Age, Net Worth, Personal Life, Career, Wife, Height And Weight And More

Consider the career of actor Suraj Sharma, who has represented India with distinction at a slew of film festivals.

Bio of Suraj Sharma

On March 21, 1993, in New Delhi, India, Suraj Sharma was born. Sharma was born in New Delhi to a Malayali family. His parents, economist Shailaja Sharma from Palakkad, Kerala, and software engineer Gokul Churai from Mumbai, Maharashtra, raised him.

A Malayali family raised Suraj Sharma, his brother Sriharsh and his sister Dhruvatara. When Sharma was younger, he went to school at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya Secondary School and then to St.College Stephen’s of Delhi University for his postgraduate studies.

Sharma earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St.College. Stephen’s After completing his undergraduate studies, Suraj Sharma decided to pursue a career in acting. Aries is the zodiac sign of the actor, who will be 29 in 2022.

Suraj Sharma’s professional life

In his first film, Suraj Sharma made a name for himself. Sharma and his brother Sriharsh Sharma went head-to-head for the role of Pi in Life of Pi, and it wasn’t an easy one to land. It took him several auditions before he was cast as Pi, and he was one of 3000 boys who applied.

It’s not over when you walk out of the audition. Suraj Sharma weighed between 13 and 14 kilogrammes to play Pi in the film. Ang Lee directed and produced Life of Pi, which is based on a novel of the same name. Life of Pi premiered at the New York Film Festival and was a big hit at the box office.

BAFTA Rising Star and Critic’s Choice Young Actor nominations were given to Sharma for his debut performance.

The Las Vegas Film Critics Society’s Youth in Film Award, MTV’s Best Scared-As-Shit Performance Award, and Saturn’s Best Performance by a Young Actor Award went to Sharma for his debut performance.

Sharma made a name for himself as a versatile actor in his first film, Life of Pi, and went on to participate in a number of other films. Among Sharma’s film roles include those in Million Dollar Arm, Umrika, Burn Your Maps, Phillaurim, Happy Death Day 2U, and Killerman, among others.

Sharma made his acting debut in the 2019 film The Illegal, in which he played a character named Hassan. As a result of his work on The Illegal, Sharma was honoured at the Yellowstone International Film Festival with the Best Actor Award.

The Wedding Season is the title of his forthcoming film. Suraj Sharma has also appeared in Homeland and Little America, among other shows.

How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, is the most recent series in which he has appeared.

It aired on Hulu on January 18, 2022, and Sharma’s performance in the series was praised. Sharma isn’t a household name in Indian cinema, although she has been in more English-language films.

Girlfriend

Suraj Sharma has never made a big deal of his personal life, even when it came to dating. After becoming an actor and rising to stardom, the public does not know about Sharma’s personal life.

He had a three-year relationship with Gyayatri Alma, a girl he met at school, before he became an actor. Sharma and Alma may have been engaged at one point, but their relationship ended in 2010, according to rumours.

What would you say about Suraj Sharma’s sexual preferences?

Sharma’s sexual orientation has been a subject of some speculation due to the fact that his love life has remained a well guarded secret since his appearance in Life of Pi.

In the absence of any clarification or outright declaration, Suraj Sharma is assumed to be straight for the time being.

Suraj Sharma Net Worth

Suraj Sharma’s net worth is estimated at $17 million. Sharma is living a simple life in New York City and has established a home there.

Suraj Sharma Height And Weight

Suraj Sharma has a height of 5 feet 9 inches and a weight of 143 pounds. Sharma is a tall, dark-haired man with dark brown eyes.

Social Media Suraj Sharma

Besides Instagram and Twitter, Suraj Sharma is also active on other social media platforms. Sharma has a Twitter following of 30.4k people and an Instagram following of 13.6k people.