Supernatural Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Powerful Character Introduction

In Season 5 of Supernatural, the show really upped its storyline by showing the Winchester brothers’ biggest challenge yet: the apocalypse itself. As they try to prevent the event, Dean (Julian Richings) faces death. personally to. Over on Reddit, fans are still over the moon at the way the character was introduced to the show, which saw the character bump into a random passerby just before they dropped dead.

“The casual way he brushes the man’s life away like dust is appalling,” wrote u/jpvague. “Such a great scene.” They weren’t alone in their praise for the introduction, but others went even further, praising the performance by Richings himself. “The music, the pacing, the casting and acting choices of Julian Richings…this scene is literally one of the best things that ever shown on TV,” said u/funchefchick. However, some users expressed disappointment that Riching’s version of the character did not last throughout the series, as his version of Death was killed off and replaced with the reaper Billie (Lisa Berry).

Still, Richings himself has nothing but great things to say about his time on the show. During an interview with Morbidly Beautiful, the actor said he enjoyed finding the vulnerability in such a cosmically powerful character. He also revealed that he enjoyed his character’s complex and loyal interactions with Sam and Dean, as well as his unlikely penchant for junk food. “So there’s that contradiction and I love that, and I love finding that in the characters that I play,” Richings added.

While Supernatural fans may love the introduction of Death, it seems Richings himself is having just as much fun playing the character.