Superman & Lois Producer Todd Helbing On The Game-Changing Season 3 Finale And Future Teases

I’ve been really intrigued by this earth’s Lucy Lane the whole season because it’s a really interesting and fresh take on her character. What are the driving forces [behind] that she’s involved in some kind of supernatural cult, and where can we expect her character to go in the future?

The drive was to unfold slowly… what we love about Lois Lane is her strength. When you start doing it – it’s like everyone. You meet them or hear from someone and make assumptions about who they are. If you are Lois Lane I’m sure the general public as fans of Lois Lane have all made their guesses as to who she is, but to go into detail: ‘Wow, it’s not just that she has a great reporter and a kickass person and a kickass mom.”

She has had a strained relationship with her father for many years [and] She had a mother who abandoned her and now she has a sister who became involved in this very harmful cult. All of this really made us think about how strong Lois is as a person and highlighted her ability to be who she is while dealing with all of these family issues. It really shows what an incredibly amazing character she is.

I’m dying to know if Chrissy wanted to tell Lois that Clark is a terrible reporter before she got her to speak. What was it about?

in the [Season 2, Episode] 13 when she sees his resume and it’s two places, high school [paper] and [The Daily Planet], it’s like, “Oh my god. It’s going to be an awkward conversation.” That was the intent of “Okay, we can’t hire this guy,” and it’s like, “Oh, he’s Superman.”

Or it’s like, “Are you sure he’s the…?” That was definitely the intention, but we wanted to get Clark into the Gazette in Season 2. It didn’t really work out that way, but the idea is really to get the three of them to work together in Season 3.