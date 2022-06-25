Super Hero streaming the opening scenes of the movie with Cell, the Red Ribbon Army

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero official promo image. Photo Credit: Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero USA release date is scheduled for August 19, 2022 in North America. Gohan and Piccolo face off against new androids called Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army are produced.

With the worldwide release date fast approaching, the film’s opening has gone online, utilizing the gorgeous new animation used to bring the Shonen series to life to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from its Dragon Ball beginnings tell.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer teases the story

Toei Animation, the studio that produces all of Dragon Ball’s anime entries in Japan, first released the film’s opening scenes on YouTube. According to the trailer, the film begins with a beautifully re-animated narration of young Goku’s confrontations with the Red Ribbon Army. Clashes also ensue with the original leaders of the criminal group, Commander Red and Staff Officer Black.

In an alternate reality, Dr. Gero, the scientific mastermind behind arming the army, eventually build androids 17 and 18 and the genetically engineered cell. Toei’s full original clip was exclusive to Japan.

Check out the trailer below:

The Red Ribbon Army had bad beginnings. The criminal organization relied on a few underperforming androids, assassins, and exotic technologies to carry out their plot to conquer the world.

Goku prevented her from doing this as a child, but thanks to the manipulations of Dr. In a way, they were still able to return to Gero, the mad scientist behind not only the creation of androids 16, 17, and 18, but also the eerie biological nightmare.

Cell has not been officially confirmed to be returning to film; You can see him in this flashback sequence. He is reinterpreted in the current graphic style of the Shonen franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Superhero Movie Release Date

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero debuted in Japan on June 11, 2022. The film has done reasonably well, grossing 1 billion yen (about $7 million) in theaters in its first two weeks.

Still, it falls short of the box office performance of several recent Dragon Ball films. These include 2018’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which remains the highest-grossing film in franchise history.

The film fell to second place in its second weekend when its position at the top of the Japanese sales chart was replaced by Tom Cruise’s world hit Top Gun Maverick, which regained success in its fourth week in theaters.

While Goku is the focus of the trailer, most of the film focuses on Gohan and Piccolo. The combination of master and protégé is forced to fight side by side. The revived Red Ribbon Army kidnaps the Saiyan’s daughter, Pan, and releases two new Android warriors, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. The film is set after the events of Broly and includes new themes for Pan, Goten, Trunks, Android 18, and many more other recurring characters from the series.

Several significant spoilers regarding Super Hero’s plot and critical turns began trending on Twitter shortly after its Japanese premiere. Fans who don’t want to see the film again until its worldwide release in August should avoid social media. Crunchyroll will distribute the film in North America on August 19, 2022.

Crunchyroll also streams all previous Dragon Ball anime series through its subscription service. VIZ Media publishes Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga and the ongoing Dragon Ball Super series in English.