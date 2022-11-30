Super Hero Blu-Ray 4k ULTRA HD

Hiroshi Kamiya, Volcano Ota, Ryuta Takeuchi and Toshio Furukawa pose for the Red Ribbon Army Reflection Meeting! Photo Credit: Toei Animation

The 29th/30th November chose the safe path for Dragon Ball Super fans. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available on 4K ULTRA HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on December 7th, 2022.

But we also get a fun program on YouTube called The Red Ribbon Army Reflection Meeting at 8pm JST same day! However, hope is not lost because according to the official website for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, there is another announcement coming for the franchise before 2022 ends!

The manga returns in V Jump’s February special on December 21, 2022. But is the new announcement for something else?

Trunks and Goten want to be superheroes too! Photo credits: Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou

What is the Red Ribbon Army Reflection Meeting?

Being in the world’s worst army isn’t easy, but some of our favorite superhero movie characters will provide spoilers as they watch the activities of the Red Ribbon Army. But there will also be insights and reflections on how to improve the Red Ribbon Army.

There will also be episodes during the voiceover recording, director Kodama’s dedication to directing, and exclusive stories not to be missed. The “Anatomy of the Red Ribbon Army Corner” reveals details about the inside of the base.

An introduction of related goods and the surprise of Furukawa-san and Piccolo? Similarities and comparisons between Kodama’s imageboard and scenes from the main story are also shown.

Eventually, Yutaka Irino, Mamoru Miyano, and Masako Nozawa will appear in video messages. But Nozawa will only appear as Gohan.

The three share their thoughts on their characters and the Red Ribbon Army! If you miss the premiere, the video will be available as an archive until the end of February 2023.

It’s time for Trunks and Goten to shine!

According to the Dragon Ball official website, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be adapted into the manga! But we’ll also get a prequel story with Trunks and Goten as teenagers in costumes that DBZ fans should recognize.

This confuses the timeline as many believe the Super Hero movie ends before the end of the Granolah The Survivor arc. Goku, Vegeta and Broly are present but have no bearing on the story.

So does that mean the prequel will reuse previous villains or give the boys an easy fight? Given their age, there’s no reason to think Trunks and Goten can’t handle themselves.

Are they on the same level as their fathers? Probably not, but they’re not helpless and they know how to fuse.

There is no official announcement as to when VIZ Media or Shonen Jump will make the new chapters available to international readers. But it’s only a matter of time before they do!