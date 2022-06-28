Sunshine in the Mirror anime -Love! Live! Sunshine reveals a fantasy spin-off anime

Love! Live! The Sunshine fifth anniversary dome tour visual. Credit: Crunchyroll

It seems the ladies behind Love Live Sunshine are reuniting. After their last appearance of 2019, the college idols are ready to reunite in a brand new series that no one expected was coming.

After all, the series is getting its anime spin-off, which stars Love! Live! Sunshine in a wondrous universe full of magic, monsters and other creatures.

Love! Live! Sunshine Fantasy Anime Spin-off Trailer

The announcement was made at the Aqours 6th LoveLive! Windy Stage at Tokyo Dome. There was that love! Live! Sunshine introduced fans to the first trailer for the fantasy anime, and it turns out that the entire cast of Love! Live! Sunshine reunites for this spin-off.

This one-of-a-kind show will feature an idol group with a full season under its belt, which is a first for the brand. However, given their popularity, it’s easy to see why Love! Live! tried to take her back.

As of this writing, very little is known about this fantasy anime, but we do have a title. The series will be called Sunshine in the Mirror and will take the cast of the original anime to a magical world. So far, it looks like the show will borrow from Isekai clichés while also inspiring new music. So if you want to see the new era of Love! Live!, don’t miss this concert!

Suppose you haven’t seen love! Live! Still sunshine, you can watch the full series on Crunchyroll. A spin-off of the original anime, the show features a group of high school girls who aspire to be school idols.

Love! Live! Sunshine Anime Summary and more

Love life! Sunshine!! is a follow-up series to the Love Live! Franchise debut anime Love Live! School Idol Project. It is part of the Love Live brand, like its predecessor, and its cast has been cast in the rhythm game Love Live! School Idol Festival.

The anime follows the exploits of Aqours, the Uranohoshi Girls’ School idol group. Chika Takami, a Uranohoshi disciple and resident of the Uchiura seaside district in Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, decides to start her idol group with her friend You Watanabe, inspired by the school’s idols. However, like Honoka Kousaka and her gang, it won’t be easy, but if they don’t give up, their dream can come true.

Love Live Sunshine debuted on Funimation’s Summer 2016 anime schedule on July 2, 2016, and was also dubbed as part of Funimation’s Summer Broadcast dub cast. As part of the fall 2017 animation schedule, a second season premiered on October 7, 2017. Like its bigger sister, a film called Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol film Over the Rainbow has been filmed and will be released in Japanese theaters on January 4th, 2019.

