Sukuna’s Revenge Comes Full Circle! Plot & Release Date

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen brought important developments to the series. The binding vow between Sukuna and Yuji took center stage. Sukuna’s plan for Yuji and Megumi finally came to fruition. And finally he changed his host. The loss of loved ones continues to weigh on Yuji. But the last chapter showed that he still had more to give. So here is everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 release date and storyline!

Next time in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna will finally face off against Yuji. With Megumi as his vessel, he can now take revenge. The fans are crazy about this moment. So read on to find out all the details!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213: What Will Happen Next?

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 is not yet known. Gege Sensei’s plans for Yuji, Megumi, and Sukuna will take center stage. It will show Yuji confronting Sukuna head-on. There’s no escape this time. Sukuna will do anything to finish off Yuji. That will be his first priority since Sukuna doesn’t want to go back to Yuji. The chapter will surely be filled with intriguing questions, especially regarding Megumi’s body. He has managed to remain intact despite being under Sukuna’s curse.

One possibility is that Megumi’s body has grown stronger over time. This enabled it to resist Sukuna’s curse. That could also explain why Sukuna was interested in Megumi. He possesses advanced cursed manipulation techniques that surpass even Yuji’s. With fans eagerly awaiting what’s in store for Yuji, it’s safe to say that he’s gotten a lot stronger than when the series started. And he’s now equipped with a variety of cursing techniques. Whether he will take on Sukuna alone remains to be seen.

A short summary!

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 was “Fester 2”. The chapter started with a flashback to the Fushigoro siblings before the culling game. Tsumiki asked Megumi how long she had been in the coma. She confessed that she felt that not much time had passed. Megumi told her that she had been in a coma for a year and seven months. The chapter cuts to a monologue from Yuji. He was glad that everything had worked out and that they could save Tsumiki soon. Tsumiki then added a rule to the culling game.

This allowed players to enter and exit the colonies for free, surprising everyone. Tsumiki revealed her true name, Yorozu. And she said she would choose the first battle in a thousand years. This included choosing a location and an opponent. Sukuna came out of nowhere and took over Yuji’s body through the binding vow, causing him to forget about him. Then Sukuna forced Megumi to eat his finger, full of cursed energy. And he took over his body as a new host. The chapter ended with Sukuna coming into Megumi’s body, leaving Yuji to see the situation unfold.

There is no pause in the release of the next chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 appears in the 11th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Fans can expect it to be released by February 13, 2023. However, keep checking back to this page for more updates. Stay tuned to The Anime Daily!