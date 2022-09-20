Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars confirmed by announcement trailer

The Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars promotional key visual shown at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Credit: Konami

Suikoden fans cried with joy as Konami announced news about the upcoming remaster. The acclaimed JRPG series that got its start on the PlayStation 1 will find its way onto modern platforms.

Konami confirmed that Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be released in 2023. Namely on the following platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (available via Steam).

The debut title of the series came to the PlayStation on December 15, 1995 in Japan. It was also released in North America in December 1996 and in the PAL territories in April 1997. The game proved so popular that Sega Saturn and Windows versions appeared in 1998.

And things didn’t end there, as several sequels and spin-offs made it to later generations of consoles and handhelds. But what made this series so popular with JRPG fans? For one thing, it’s known for its deep plot that revolves around political machinations, corruption, and revolutionary upheavals. And second, players can recruit up to 108 characters, although it’s not necessary to complete a game.

Tir McDohl always seems to be busy in the Suikoden series. Photo credit: Konami

While the earlier titles look a little rough by today’s standards, Konami’s remaster aims to fix that. The pixel sprites, backgrounds and all atmospheric effects get improvements. And Junko Kawano, the original title’s character designer, returns to redraw the character portraits.

In addition, players can expect improvements in battle and field sounds, including quality of life features for the game system. All in all, the Suikoden I&II HD Remaster seems like the perfect entry point for newcomers to the series. But will this remaster satisfy existing fans when they could have gotten a reboot of the series made entirely in 3D?

Who created the original Suikoden series?

Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano co-created the original series with Junko Kawano. While the latter was back working on the updated character designs, Murayama and Kawano left Konami and set up their own studio – Rabbit & Bear Studios.

Rabbit & Bear Studios launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to create a spiritual successor to Suikoden. This title is none other than Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which has caused a lot of excitement in the JRPG community.

The fight scenes are dramatic in all their pixelated glory! Photo credit: Konami

But can hold it Eiyuden Chronicle: A Hundred Heroes?

Now if you’ve watched the trailer and screenshots in our Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes article, you’ll have noticed that it looks a lot prettier than the upcoming Suikoden remaster. And with the involvement of the original designers, hopes are high that it will be great.

Can Konami’s remaster really keep up – or is it too little, too late? Visually, it just can’t keep up. However, the first two Suikodens have rock-solid stories, world-building, and gameplay. To top it off, they offer memorable characters with well-written backstories.

Leknaat gives Tir McDohl wise advice. Photo credit: Konami

So if Konami keeps the essence of the original titles, then this HD remaster should win over existing and new fans alike!