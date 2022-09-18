Studio Ghibli’s Legendary Spirited Away Almost Never Even Existed

Miyazaki has retired and come out of retirement a few times throughout his career, with one such time occurring after the completion of his three-hour masterpiece Princess Mononoke in 1997. While the film did incredibly well in Japan, it failed to make a notable impression at the American box office despite glowing critical reviews. Miyazaki has not indicated whether this contributed to his retirement. More likely, Miyazaki was exhausted from the Princess Mononoke production process.

What finally brought him back was an interaction with a young girl and the realization that entertainment in Japan at the time offered her nothing but, in his words, “crushing and romance” (according to an interview with Ainmage). So he wrote Spirited Away with the intention of creating a young heroine who has completely renounced such tropes.

Not even that revelation would have happened, however, had Miyazaki not overcome a much darker and even earlier challenge in his career.