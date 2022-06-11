Struggles Of The Golf Club! Release Date & Plot

advertisement

Birdie Wing Episode 11 is scheduled with a proper release date this week. Fans have been waiting a long time to see the episode. The tenth episode changed many things for the anime. Eve was finally able to get out of the whole underground golf clubbing situation. But now the new challenge is never easier for her. The hurdles at the academy and the golf club become even more challenging for her. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode.

In the upcoming episode of Birdie Wing, fans can see what the girls can do at the golf club. Eve will also interact with the captain of the Koran Girl’s Golf Club. Her gameplay would surely change after playing with all these new ladies.

Birdie Wing Episode 11: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the eleventh episode is not yet known from the creators. The next episode continues her journey from Eve to the professional world of golf. It could be seen that she was visibly nervous about her new school. But having Aoi around has been more than a blessing to her. It was also seen that she was asked to join a golf club with Aoi.

Now Birdie Wing Episode 11 begins with Eve meeting new people and new talent at the new golf club. At the same time, she will also get to know Kaoruko, who could also be her competition in future games. It will be interesting to see how this changes Eve’s gameplay in the future.

Summary of the previous episode!

Birdie Wing Episode 10 began with Eve finally attending school. This was her first time in a professional golf environment. It was her first day and she was clearly nervous interacting with all the students. Hence, she decided to meet up with Aoi so things will be easier for her. She went to her class and asked to play a game together.

Without thinking much about it, Aoi decided to play the game. During the game, Aoi asks Eve to join a gold club with her. So Eve immediately went to the registration office. The episode ended with the introduction of Kaoruko, the captain of Koran Girl’s golf team. And now Eve will finally enter the professional golf world. But the hurdles and challenges will be just as high for them over time in school.

Birdie Wing Episode 11 release date

When all the problems with the apartment and the golf story are over, newer storylines will begin. Birdie Wing Episode 11 is not on a break this week. So the episode will be released this week without delay. The final release date is June 13, 2022. Fans can only watch all episodes of the anime on Netflix official pages. So keep in touch with The Anime Daily for all the updates.