Strange World Trailer Has Disney Fans Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor

As previously mentioned, Strange World is a film that combines a moving story of intergenerational trauma with an electric adventure set in a stunning and beautiful alien world – and the recently released trailer showcases both of these storylines in a most compelling way. Disney fans raved in the comments about the trailer’s presentation of this surreal and beautiful alien world, as well as the compelling story of the Clade family itself.

“Can’t wait to see this movie,” wrote Ghostrob38 on YouTube. “The magic, the adventure, the suspense, the comedy, and everything else right in a story as old as most people are today. Thank you Disney.”

“This looks amazing, especially by Disney standards! I can’t wait to see it!” echoed The Untitled Random Junk.

Fans across the board couldn’t stop praising this trailer for its incredible setting, as well as the unique and original story the film presents – many comparing the film favorably to Disney classics like Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost. Rich.” In fact, that particular trailer was so impressive that another user joked that the film is already the front-runner for Best Animated Feature at next year’s Oscars.

The extreme praise this trailer has received so far certainly bodes well for the film, and it’s clear that many Disney fans are incredibly excited to see this original and stunning animated film when it hits the big screen on November 23rd cinemas is coming.