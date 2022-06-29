Strange New Worlds Means More Than You Might Realize

Go back to The Original Series, specifically the season one finale, “Operation – Annihilate!” At this point, Captain Kirk (that is, James, played by William Shatner, of course) and the crew of the Enterprise receive a distress call from Deneva, a Federation colony asking for help fighting a deadly mind parasite. Among those living in the colony is James’ brother, whose full name is George Samuel Kirk. When James and the rescue team arrive, he finds his brother Sam (also Shatner, although he has a moustache) already dead.

The events of “Operation — Annihilate!” like the rest of The Original Series, take place about a decade after Strange New Worlds. This means there is now a second character aboard Pike’s Enterprise whose doom we have been foretold. By now, nearly everyone is aware of Pike’s own fate, the catastrophic accident that left him paralyzed, speechless, badly scarred, and handcuffed to a brainwave-powered mobility scooter (via IGN). It is covered in the harrowing episode of The Original Series, The Menagerie, and reconfirmed in the Star Trek: Discovery episode, Through the Valley of Shadows. Only this time in the form of a premonition.

Much of Pike’s arc in the first episode and season one of Strange New Worlds is his attempt to come to terms with the horrific accident that is still a decade away. Is his fate set in stone? Or can he change it now that he knows about it? Sam Kirk’s own story may provide a clue. Maybe we should all keep an eye on him.