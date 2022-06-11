Strange New Worlds Fans Really Feel About Ethan Peck’s Spock

If Reddit user drallafi’s thread praising Ethan Peck for his work as Spock is any indication, it’s fair to say that the “Star Trek” community approves of his portrayal. “It’s fair to say that both the actor and the writer have a respect for the character’s story,” commented Gerald_sideways, and scores of other fans rushed in to agree and offer their favorite Peck Spock lines and moments. In fact, some say Peck did a better job than Quinto, especially when it comes to his voice. For example, lizzyhuerta wrote, “As a linguistics nerd, I LOVE how he studied and reproduced much of Leonard Nimoy’s pronunciation.”

As you can imagine, taking on a sci-fi entity as beloved as Spock is a daunting task for any actor, even one who brings him to life as effortlessly as Ethan Peck. That’s not to say he hasn’t felt a little overwhelmed by the work, though. As he told TrekMovie, he’s constantly working to do the right thing for Leonard Nimoy and the character he helped make a household name. “Does that sound right? Does it feel right? I’m constantly, ‘I hope that’s what his Spock wants,’ channeling it, too,” Peck admitted, adding that he feels very privileged to be in the position he’s in right now.

Given how much he enjoys the role and how positively fans have responded to his performances, I hope Ethan Peck will remain in the Star Trek world as Spock for many years to come.