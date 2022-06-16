Strange New Worlds Episode That Likely Means More Than You Think

u/tiberius1965 wrote on the r/StrangeNewWorlds subreddit, “Sure, I loved the humor in this episode as much as everyone else, but I was really intrigued by the concept of empathy, or ‘radical empathy.'” The episode she referred to refer to is Episode 5, “Spock Amok”. In this episode, Spock (Ethan Peck) and his fiancé T’Pring (Gia Sandhu) attempt a certain type of Vulcan mind-meld to better understand each other. It backfires and the two switch bodies.

As mentioned, the episode is quite funny, especially as Spock and T’Pring try to take care of each other’s pressing business. Den of Geek’s Lacy Baugher argued that the episode show Strange New Worlds is as good at comedy as anything else. However, this isn’t the only story arc in Spock Amok that involves putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. Elsewhere in the episode, Una (Rebecca Romijn) and La’an (Christina Chong) try to understand the lower-level crew better by playing what the Ensigns call “Enterprise Bingo.” Meanwhile, Pike and Admiral April (Adrian Holmes) negotiate for an alien race called the R’ongovians to join the Federation. Eventually, they manage to bluntly restate the positions of the R’ongovians, realizing that they are motivated by what Pike calls “radical empathy”.

“I thought [that] was a very Trekky subject,” continued u/tiberius1965, “that in these times of division it is extremely important to think about and has been addressed really well without being too obvious.” Almost everyone in the thread agreed with u /_andreas1701 called the episode an “instant classic.” As u/Beyond_Hatred said, “You rediscovered what good sci-fi is really about.”