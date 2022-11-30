Storylines In Yellowstone That Fans Are Getting Tired Of

When “Yellowstone” begins, it’s all about defending Dutton Ranch from outside interests. Whether it’s a California land developer, the neighboring Native American tribe, or the federal government, John Dutton (Costner) and his family have been fighting for their land since day one. If the series prequel “1883” is about the origins of their stake in this country, then “Yellowstone” seems to be about the end of it, at least if this storyline is continued with no real resolution.

Even Fans have pointed out the ironic nature of the series, namely that “Yellowstone” actually makes it harder for Montanans to continue living in Montana. The show’s storyline is becoming a reality for lifelong Montana residents who are increasingly unable to live in their home state (via CNBC). sure, some argue on Twitter that the conservation ideals expressed by “Yellowstone” are not actually about preserving the land, but rather about “protecting ranches”. Even so, nefarious plots to take John Dutton’s land were played out a little. Either “Yellowstone” has to wrap up or move on, because all this construction work will definitely not pay off.

Although many initially watched “Yellowstone” for the intriguing concept of Kevin Costner defending his country, fans kept going because of their love for the show’s often muddled and complex characters. but @mookie5 reminded us on Twitter that “Unless someone wants their country, what’s the show [actually] around?”