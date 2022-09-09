Stingray’s New Theme Song In Cobra Kai Season 5 Means More Than You Think

Sure, it’s pretty obvious that the show’s biggest Judas character is rocking to a song called “Judas,” but there’s a twist. The Judas in the lyrics is absolutely appalled at what he has done and hopes to find a way to right his wrongs. This shows Stingray’s deep regret for his actions and eventual redemption in the season finale. As the song’s chorus says, “What has become of me, now that I’ve betrayed / All I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away / And I was a slave to Judas in my mind / Is there anything of I have nothing left to save her in the wreckage of my life.” Those few lines sum up Stingray’s “Cobra Kai” Season 5 in an incredibly efficient way.

However, don’t think that the song’s hidden meanings end here. The Fozzy singer is none other than Chris Jericho, the famous pro wrestler who works with the AEW Federation and uses “Judas” as the opening theme. This isn’t the first time Jericho has been in the Cobra Kai spotlight. The man himself thanked the show for a name drop in Season 3 Episode 6 (via YouTube). Jericho also seems to get along well with Martin Kove. The actor appeared as a guest on Jericho’s This Is Jericho podcast and also appeared on AEW Dynamite as wrestler Dr. Britt Baker up.

The lighter moments of “Cobra Kai” and professional wrestling itch pretty similarly, so it seems like a pretty natural match. With Cobra Kai Season 5 only strengthening Jericho’s connection to the show, it could only be a matter of time before the hard-rocking wrestler makes his appearance in Cobra Kai in the flesh. Perhaps he could show up as a rival sensei in the grand tournament of the hopefully inevitable Cobra Kai Season 6?