Still Surviving? Criscilla Anderson’s Cancer Updates!

Country Ever After fame Criscilla Anderson has been fighting colon cancer for several years.

In April of 2020 that Criscilla posted good news with the world via her Instagram post.

According to the video her tumors have diminished and the number of cancer-related proteins has been reduced. In general her health is gradually improving.

Criscilla Anderson is following a vegetarian and sugar-free diet on a regular basis and, now, it aids her tremendously to improve her overall health.

By undergoing surgery, she has installed a port under the skin, an apparatus that aids in easily removing blood for testing.

She also practices “fever baths” which are a natural remedy for hyperthermia, and also reducing the risk factors for cancer.

It is currently helping to improve her overall health, and it is believed to be a viable way to aid in your fight against cancer.

Criscilla Anderson Bio

The well-known dancer Criscilla Anderson was born on March 25 1980 at Los Angeles, California, United States. She’s 40 years old.

According to her age the records, she spent her early growing up and later in her home town along with her maternal grandmother Rhonda Crossland,

who was a well-known wedding planner and interior designer as well as the owner Rhonda Crossland Designs.

Rhonda Crossland Designs. There isn’t much info regarding her father. She did see him to be an example throughout her lifetime. She had a younger sister named Carisse that was a personal fitness trainer as well as a nutrition coach.

Information about the education of Criscilla Anderson are not disclosed in any way. It is clear that she was interested in dance since childhood.

She is a follower of Christianity and believes strongly in God. In light of the date of her birth, Aries is her zodiac sign.

Criscilla Anderson Is Diagnosed With Cancer

In the year 2018, Criscilla was experiencing stomach pains and visited the doctor.

Through a variety of tests, doctors determined that she was diagnosed with colon cancer, and that it was stage 3. But, the treatment immediately protects her from a risky situation.

Then she was again experiencing similar symptoms in the year 2019. Her medical professionals that her cancer cells changed to stage 4.

It came as a shock to her family members and her supporters. However, she and her husband Coffey remain hopeful and have decided to avoid chemotherapy.

In 2018, doctors had said on the fact that she’s cancer incurable, however it could be treated. At the time she was in stage 3 of the disease, a part in her colon removed via surgery.

Stage 4 was however extremely difficult to cure. In that condition, that she opened up about her health problems with her followers.

Criscilla Anderson Family

Presently, Criscilla Anderson is happily living with her husband Coffee Anderson and their children. Criscilla Coffey and Criscilla Coffey were married for ten years, as of 2022.

They are blessed with three children : Savannah Jean, Ethan Coffey-David as well as Emmarie Grace Gloria. It is the Texas musician Coffey Anderson has become famous due to the Christian version of his music which was posted on Youtube.

Coffee Anderson has been there with Criscilla even during her most difficult time in her life. “Coffey is so wonderful”,

Anderson said. Anderson added, “he’s Mr. Optimistic. He is my biggest Cheerleader. Sometimes I am unsure whether he’s exhausted of taking me care of and he is never short. He’s always there. He is amazing.”

Criscilla Anderson Net Worth

According to the latest figures, Criscilla Anderson’s net worth is around the sum of 1.5 million. She is among the most wealthy dancers and is on the top 10 dancers across the world.