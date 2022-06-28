Steve-O Admits Early Jackass Had A Harmful Influence On Young Viewers

In an interview with IGN, ‘Jackass’ actor Steve-O spoke about the real-world impact he and the rest of the crew had on young people in their early days. “I think at the beginning of ‘Jackass’ we were really worth smearing because at the time they didn’t have YouTube or any videos on the internet and we were rightfully a bad influence,” he says. “When ‘Jackass’ came out, little kids showed up in hospitals across the country and maybe the world because they saw us doing this crazy shit and they wanted to do it themselves.”

In the early 2000s, reports of youngsters and teenagers being injured or even killed while attempting to mimic Jackass’ outrageous stunts were not uncommon. From horrific car crashes to nasty burns, Jackass’ impact on the youth who watched the series and movies has been questioned on numerous occasions. And while the franchise and MTV have been handy scapegoats for many concerned adults, an ABC commentary argued that it’s just as much a responsibility of parents to teach their kids how to differentiate the media they consume on TV from the real-world environment be able.

And in the world we live in today, “Jackass” has evolved into more of a bizarre form of escapism in the public eye, if anything. As Steve-O said in the IGN interview referenced above, “…I think over the years, because now that there’s so much YouTube, [the MTV series] ‘Ridiculousness’ so much so, it’s no longer our… fault.”