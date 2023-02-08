Steve Martin And Ben Stiller Exchange Insults In Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Super Bowl 2023 Teasers

Shot like a high-budget “Saturday Night Live” promo, the simple ads — called “teasers” because even our ads have to include advertising — show Steve Martin and Ben Stiller talking to the camera and each other deliver verbal jabs. The first lasts just under 30 seconds and revolves around an argument about who is the more gifted performer. Ironically, Martin taunts Stiller as a “comic book actor” and says “that’s not really acting” — which is a bit rich coming from one of America’s favorite comic book actors.

The second ad, visually indistinguishable from the first, plays on much of the same dynamic, with Martin hilariously attempting to humiliate Stiller for no reason, calling him “awkward,” “intimidated,” and a “Nepo baby.” ” names. Whatever the outcome of this feud, it will come to a head on February 12 during the 57th Super Bowl.

Oddly enough, both ads appear to be built on the premise that Martin and Stiller are alumni selling for a Super Bowl paycheck — in fact, they’re the creative minds behind some of the most successful television shows currently in production. Martin’s crime comedy Only Murders in the Building and Stiller’s dark satire Severance are both critical favourites, and upcoming seasons are in development at the time of writing.