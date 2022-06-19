Steve Buscemi’s Favorite Adam Sandler Movie Makes The Most Sense

During a Reddit AMA with the actor, Steve Buscemi was asked what his favorite collaborative project with Adam Sandler was, and his choice was pretty straightforward. “Well, I’m really excited about ‘BILLY MADISON’ because it was one of the first films Adam did on his own as part of his production company,” said Buscemi. While explaining that he loved the other films he and Sandler have made together (“Airheads,” “The Wedding Singer,” “The Ridiculous Six”) and that picking a favorite is difficult, he went on to say that He’s in love with the character he played on Billy Madison.

“Billy Madison” tells the story of the eponymous character (Sandler), a very immature young man who must repeat all 12 grades in order to take over his father Brian’s (Darren McGavin) chain of hotels. Buscemi appears in a small role as Danny McGrath, a former classmate who Billy bullied when he was young. In a pivotal scene, Danny appears near the end of the film to save Billy from antagonist Eric Gordon (Bradley Whitford), the Madison Hotels executive vice president who was also in the running to take over Brian. This scene comes after Billy called Danny to apologize for how he treated him when they were younger.

By comparison, it’s a smaller role than what Buscemi played in “Airheads,” where he and Sandler starred alongside Brendan Fraser as members of a heavy metal band desperate for airplay. However, Buscemi’s role in Billy Madison as a once-bullied child who agrees with his now-repentant former tormentor has clearly stuck in his mind over the years.