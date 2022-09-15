Stephen King’s Fairy Tale Just Landed An Acclaimed Director For Its Movie Adaptation

In a September 15, 2022 Deadline report, the publication confirmed that Paul Greengrass has signed on to direct and co-produce the Fairy Tale adaptation. Greengrass’ directing career dates back to the 1980s and since then he has directed productions such as Captain Phillips and News of the World. He has also directed three installments in the Bourne franchise, including The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne. “’Fairy Tale’ is a work of genius. A classic adventure tale and also a disturbing contemporary allegory,” said Greengrass of Stephen King’s latest novel.

So what does King – a man who’s never been afraid to share his distaste for the cinematic approach to his work – have to say about the hiring of Greengrass? “Needless to say, I’m a fan of Paul Greengrass and I think he’s a wonderful choice for this film,” he said, apparently expressing his approval for Greengrass to make the Fairy Tale film a reality. At the time of writing this article, it is not yet known in which studio or release path the film will premiere. However, Deadline notes that given the shared name value of King and Greengrass, numerous parties plan to throw their hats in the ring.

Time will tell what the future holds for the Fairy Tale adaptation, but hiring Paul Greengrass to direct is certainly a solid first step in the right direction.