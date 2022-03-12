Stefani Explains Explains Her Divorce From Gavin Rossdale As A Time To “Reassess Everything That I’ve Done.”

The life of Gwen Stefani—a survivor of divorce! Gwen Stefani, the singer behind the hit single “Don’t Speak,” opened out about her divorce and how she learned to turn stressful situations into positive ones.

Stefani Explains Her Divorce From Gavin Rossdale

Toward the end of Gwen’s interview with InStyle, listeners were eager to learn how her divorce from Gavin Rossdale had affected her personal life. It was “a time of reassessing everything that I’ve done,” Gwen Stefani said of her marriage.

She went on to say that the difficulties of her own divorce-related marital life were the impetus for her desire to start her own line of makeup. Unbeknownst to her, this multi-talented celebrity was developing her own line of makeup.

Fan favourite Gwen Stefani red lipstick is now available in a new collection from her GXVE make-up business, which is named after her. In her brand name, GXVE, the letters ‘G’ and ‘X’ represent the way she has always signed her name with a kiss.

The final letter, ‘VE,’ refers to the concept of giving something back. Makeup is “so much about giving” as she put it once. That’s why now she wants to start something new: “I wanted something I could give back as a present,” she says.

“I wanted something that was new for me. It was something unique to me. She equated her beauty line with her life’s breath.

Gwen Stefani used the word “gift” to describe makeup. This is what she said: “It’s like an identity mask you wear every day. You put it on in the morning, and you don’t truly see yourself until you’re on Zoom.

You give it to people.” It’s a good sign when people turn up and make an effort,” Gwen Stefani said. It’s a way of saying, “thanks.” In addition, I believe. ‘Thank you, look what I done for you,'” she replied.

When it comes to Gwen’s makeup brand, she said that it’s more than just a means of making money for her. For her, there is no need to engage in any kind of commercial activity. As far as I can see, she isn’t hawking anything.

Attempting something that is in line with her genuine legacy is what she’s trying to do here. A few more words later, she said, “I think people are going to notice.”

After 13 years of marriage, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorced on April 8, 2016. Friends and family gathered to see their nuptials. Gavin Rossdale, Bush’s lead vocalist and guitarist, was in No Doubt when she met him.

On September 14, 2002, they were married in a lavish ceremony at St. Paul’s, Covent Garden, London, England. Her divorce petition cited “irreconcilable issues” and stated that she and her husband welcomed their three sons together.

She recently married her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton on July 3, 2021, and the two are currently co-parenting their three children. She takes great pride in her divorce, which she believes is the catalyst for her current success.