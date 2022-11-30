Starts with misdirection, ends adorably!

“Who’s the woman, Loid?” Photo credits: WIT STUDIO and CLOVERWORKS

In many ways, Fiona is Loid’s version of Yuri. Both love their respective counterfeiters and their mission.

Nothing would make her happier than getting the other one out of the picture, but her feelings towards Anya are different. And then you have the added excitement of the secrets Fiona and Yuri keep.

What will happen when these two characters meet? And why hasn’t Loid researched every show Anya watches?

Who is responsible for this terrible crime? Photo credit: WIT STUDIO CLOVERWORKS

nightfall

The bond between student and teacher is often like a bond between parents and children. We don’t know how long Fiona has been training under Loid, but it’s clear she doesn’t see him as a father figure.

And it looks like her feelings for Loid are well known to the Handler. But our favorite spy doesn’t seem to notice her feelings.

Fiona has an impeccable poker face that doesn’t give away unless she’s trying to get Loid to review the mission or Anya reading her mind. But will her presence hinder the romance between Loid and Yor?

Using Anya’s dropped magnifying glass as an excuse to appear at the counterfeiter’s door, Fiona quickly proves her skills as a spy. She knew Loid wasn’t in the house and didn’t say anything rude to Yor while she was there.

Aside from the last bit before Loid, Anya and Bond get home, will it take a hit to Yor’s self-esteem? I love how Anya reacts to Fiona and is quick to declare her love for Yor.

It’s wired and very similar to how she hints in episode 2 that she doesn’t have a mother! Is it wrong that highly skilled spies and an assassin cannot see that a child is manipulating them?

nope! But what will happen on the mission between Fiona and Loid?

First attack of jealousy

It’s time for Anya to go to bed, but like most kids, she wants to finish watching her cartoons! And this time it’s not Spy Wars.

But it does show animals scouting an area in an army-like fashion. Anya tells Bond that the polar bear looks just like him, and someone shoots the penguin!

Loid shows up and lets Anya go to the bathroom, but the damage is done and she wants to sleep with her giant penguin. But Bond doesn’t look happy when he sees Anya snuggling it.

Anya finds Mr. Penguin on the floor covered in cracks the next day. Loid mentions that it looked like something and scratched the giant stuffed animal, and Anya reads Bond’s mind.

Anya is upset that Bond attacked one of her favorite toys and says she hates Bond. Yor tried to fix the toy but ended up looking worse.

Loid offers Anya to buy a new one, but she says that this toy is important because Loid bought it for her. He then decides to fix it and notices that Bond is in the kitchen getting something out of the cupboard.

Unfortunately, Mr. Penguin now looks like he has scars, but Loid says scars are nothing to be ashamed of. Bond walks into Anya’s room with a bag of peanuts and Loid says Bond wants Anya to forgive him.

She does, and Loid wishes peace between East and West could be that simple.