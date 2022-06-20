Start Of A Blossoming Relationship! Release Date

advertisement

Teasing Master Takagi San Chapter 162 will focus on Nishikata and Takagi-san. Throughout the manga series, Takagi-san never wastes time teasing Nishikata. In the previous episode, however, this was very different. Nishikata eventually decided to call Takagi-san by her first name. Well, readers have been waiting for this moment so far, and finally things will go smoothly along this path.

In the 162nd chapter, Nishikata will call her Huhi, and henceforth Huhi will also call Nishikata by his first name. You’ll bond more closely and make some serious decisions. Meanwhile, there will be special teasing in the upcoming chapter as well. Read on to find out more.

Teasing Master Takagi San Chapter 162: What Will Happen Next?

Nishikata eventually decided to call Takagi-san by her first name, Huhi. She will be glad when she hears that. However, Nishikata will be a little embarrassed, but his embarrassment will go away with time. Meanwhile, Huhi will start calling him by his first name and they will start their relationship. We can expect to see more flashbacks to her past in Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 162.

He may remember the time when she used to tease him and will wonder how things ended up like that. Meanwhile, Nishikata and Takagi-san will go to the beach. They will have a nice time together and make some promises. Takagi-san will visit his parents and share some beautiful moments with their family.

A short summary!

The 161st episode opened in Nishikata’s place. Both Nishikata and Takagi-san spoke about their future together. She told him she was now in his care as they both discussed their marriage with their parents. They were happy to know that they would tie the knot in the future, but Nishikata asked her not to call him by his last name. He now said that they were getting married, she could call him something else. Soon the scene shifted to the past when they went to school.

Takagi-san asked him to call her by her first name to correct himself. But it was pretty tough for Nishikata. He was embarrassed. He refused to accept when Takagi-san asked him if he was embarrassed. However, he said it was difficult for him to call her by her first name since he was used to calling her Takagi-san. So she came up with an idea. She shared that if he called her by her first name, she would also call him by his first name. Back in the present, Nishikata agreed to call her Huhi.

Teasing Master Takagi-San does not follow a weekly release pattern. So it’s quite difficult to guess when the upcoming chapter will be released. However, a single chapter was released each month, so we can expect Teasing Master Takagi-san to be released on July 2nd, 2022. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.