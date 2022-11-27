Star Wars, Spider-Man, Marvel Rated The Most Successful Franchises In A New Study

According to a study by Betway Insider, Star Wars, Spider-Man and Marvel are the top-grossing movie franchises of all time. Especially Spider-Man is a Marvel property, but since the X-Men are also separate in the study, it appears they view the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one franchise and all of the “Spider-Man” films as a separate collective.

These eye-opening results were achieved by taking into account box office earnings, number of awards won, wiki fandom score, average IMDb rating, and number of returning cast members. It also included total searches for movie titles, merchandise stores, release dates, and trailers. In the end, James Bond, Harry Potter, and even Batman couldn’t touch the big three.

The $10.3 billion at the box office that the Star Wars film franchise brought in, coupled with its 340+ awards and excellent average IMDb rating for the entire film franchise, gave it the number one spot. Web-Slinging for second place is everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man with a combined $8.3 billion at the box office, over 180 awards and an exceptional average on IMDb. In third place is Marvel with over $27 billion at the box office and over 550 awards (though one has to wonder if that means Tom Holland’s official MCU “Spider-Man” films have been double counted).

While the industry’s three titans have racked up massive amounts of money at the box office, they also enjoy a significant amount of critical acclaim, as most entries in each film series carry Rotten Tomatoes’ Certified Fresh designations – further underlining their competitive supremacy proves . With everyone showing small signs of slowing down, it will be interesting to see what the future holds and more importantly how long they will stay on top.