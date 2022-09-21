Star Wars Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Andor’s Three-Episode Premiere

“Andor” premiered on September 21 with a three-episode debut and has made a mostly positive impression on fans. “Andor was fantastic,” wrote one Twitter user @AustinPlanet. “I absolutely love this show. It feels unlike anything ‘Star Wars’ has done before,” the fan continued, before praising Diego Luna’s return.

user @TankusMaximus84 described the premiere as the perfect beginning for what is to come and said the series successfully sowed the seeds of rebellion. Episode 3 received particular praise, a sentiment echoed by many other viewers, including @rtwoshetwo describes the third entry in Andor’s saga as “insane”. Over on the r/StarWars subreddit, u/madaughter18 couldn’t help but compare the episode to the crime thriller Sicario.

While Episode 3 paves the way for Andor’s cold-blooded journey across a galaxy far, far away, that wasn’t the only aspect of the “Star Wars” premiere that fans noticed. “I love the look of it. It feels old if that makes sense,” wrote u/Spaceace91478. u/OliviaElevenDunham agreed, saying that “Andor” managed to successfully reproduce the gritty feel of “Rogue One.”

From the fan chatter, it’s a good time to invest in Star Wars. It came as a surprise when it was announced that Andor would have a 12-episode season, a jump from the eight episodes that The Mandalorian fans are used to. Now that the first three episodes are out Disney+’s decision makes sense, at least to u/oldmanjenkins51: “The non-linear storytelling of how he ended up with his adoptive mother, how he was recruited and how he built his wanted level was portrayed perfectly these 3 episodes,” the user wrote, adding. “Thank goodness for Tony Gilroy’s return.”