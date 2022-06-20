Star Wars Actors You May Not Know Passed Away In 2021

Few “Star Wars” fans will likely know that Jack Angel had a role in the series. In 1995, he provided the voice of the LucasArts game Star Wars: Dark Forces as General Rom Mohc, a human male who served the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars and rose to power as the Galactic Empire after the rise of Emperor Palpatine. He essentially acts as the main villain for the game and is responsible for running the Dark Trooper Project, which attempted to replace stormtroopers with a new, more powerful army.

The radio host and voice actor was known for animated series and video games. He worked extensively on cartoons such as Super Friends, Voltron: Defender of the Universe, the 1981 Spider-Man series, The Smurfs, and The Transformers, and worked on a number of Disney and Pixar films projects including “Aladdin”, “Hercules”, “A Bug’s Life”, “Toy Story” and “Tarzan”. He was also one of the voices of Smokey the Bear in commercials. In terms of video games, he has provided voices for characters such as Final Fantasy XV, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, and Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City. Angel died on Oct. 18, 2021 at the age of 90, without a cause of death being given by his family (per Metro).