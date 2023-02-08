Star Trek’s Greg Grunberg Was Initially Offered The Role Of A Red Shirt (And Loved It)

Greg Grunberg made his voiceover appearance as Captain Kirk’s stepfather on “Star Trek,” but director JJ Abrams wanted him to play the role of one of Starfleet’s so-called red shirts. Unless you were chief engineer Montgomery Scott (James Doohan) or red-skirted Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” wearing a red shirt almost always made that character—usually a security guard—doomed to be was dying. “They offered me the red shirt, Olson,” Grunberg said in an interview with TrekMovie.com.

During the film, Kirk (Chris Pine), Sulu (John Cho), and Chief Engineering Officer Olson (Greg Ellis) conduct a space dive from the Enterprise and through the atmosphere of Spock’s (Zachary Quinto and Leonard Nimoy) homeworld, Vulcan. The trio’s goal is a Romulan driller preparing to destroy the planet with red matter, creating a black hole. As the Enterprise attempts to sabotage the device, Olson – who wears a red costume – is killed when he misses his landing mark.

“I wanted it so badly,” Grunberg continued. “Of course I would take anything from JJ, but especially this role, because as soon as they see me in a red shirt, people would be like, ‘Oh my god, he’s going to die.’ It would have been great, but I couldn’t because I was making a movie called ‘Gangbang’ which I co-wrote and co-produced.” Ultimately, Grunberg appeared in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond as Commander Finnegan. “