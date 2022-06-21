Star Trek Fans Already Have Some Strong Feelings About Strange New Worlds

In May 2022, Reddit user Dentifrice shared his straight-forward thoughts on the first episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. They go on to list what they love about the show, even calling it the best “Star Trek” project since “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” which aired from 1993 to 1999. Some criticisms of those are in the comments , the majority of those who sacrificed their two cents agreed with “Strange New Worlds”. The story, characters, and overall presentation received the stamp of approval from much of the community.

It could easily be argued that part of what made “Strange New Worlds” such a hit with fans is the level of creative freedom it gives to those behind the lens. According to Anson Mount in an interview with Collider, directors come ready to do their job, but at the same time they are free to pursue their own ideas and desires. “We encouraged the directors to present their own visions. Not just in terms of lenses or style, but what genre do you want to do? What would you like to see?” he said, noting that the episodic format helps facilitate this level of collaboration.

It’s great that fans enjoyed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and it’s just as great to know that the minds behind it were able to approach it in a creatively fulfilling way. With that, it’s clear that season 2 can’t come soon enough, no matter what side of the production you’re on.