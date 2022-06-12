Squid Game Fans Just Got Some Amazing Season 2 News

On June 12, Netflix used a reference to the game played in the first episode of the series. tweet “Red Light… GREEN LIGHT! Squid Game is officially back for Season 2!”

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Netflix also released a statement from series creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk on Twitter First commentwhich read in part, “It took 12 years last year to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series of all time.”

From there, he updated viewers on the various character dynamics and plot reveals he’s already planning for the second season of Squid Game. Perhaps most obviously, he promised the return of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), as well as frontman Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) and the match recruiter who lures players in with a game of ddakji (Jeon Young-soo). He also teased the introduction of a new character: Cheol-su, the romantic partner of Young-hee, the animatronic puppet who serves as the referee and executioner for the game Red Light Green Light.

There was no immediate word on when exactly Squid Game Season 2 would be released on Netflix, but the 100,000+ likes that both tweets amassed in just a few hours show that fans are eagerly awaiting the day.